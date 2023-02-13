The Arts @ Noon: The Tom Petty Experience comes to the Granada
The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street.
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Historic Granada Theater is continuing to bring live performances to downtown Bluefield with tribute band, “The Tom Petty Experience.”
It’s happening Thursday, March 9th at 7 PM.
Tickets are $25 dollars and can be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com or at the Granada located at 537 Commerce St. in the heart of downtown.
Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada tells WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden what attendees can expect in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.