The Arts @ Noon: The Tom Petty Experience comes to the Granada

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Historic Granada Theater is continuing to bring live performances to downtown Bluefield with tribute band, “The Tom Petty Experience.”

It’s happening Thursday, March 9th at 7 PM.

Tickets are $25 dollars and can be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com or at the Granada located at 537 Commerce St. in the heart of downtown.

Free Fallin, The Tom Petty Concert Experience has successfully toured the country since 2007 and played before thousands of fans at many festivals, fairs, venues, and concerts in the U.S. and Canada. Along the way they have evolved into a complete and spectacular live music production. Their show, featuring all of Tom’s hits, includes instruments and costumes that re-create the authentic experience of a Tom Petty concert. Sing along with them to all the hits of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers!

Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada tells WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden what attendees can expect in the video above.

