The Arts @ Noon: The Tom Petty Experience comes to the Granada

The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Historic Granada Theater is continuing to bring live performances to downtown Bluefield with tribute band, “The Tom Petty Experience.”

It’s happening Thursday, March 9th at 7 PM.

Tickets are $25 dollars and can be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com or at the Granada located at 537 Commerce St. in the heart of downtown.

Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada tells WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden what attendees can expect in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Ethan Howard
Bluefield native helps secure Grammy award
Snowy road generic
Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School

Latest News

The Arts @ Noon: ‘Dearly Departed’ coming to the Granada & Chuck Mathena Center
The Arts @ Noon: ‘Dearly Departed’ coming to the Granada & Chuck Mathena Center
Birthdays: 2.13.23
Birthdays: 2.13.23
The event will feature live music, food, craft beer and more.
In Focus: ‘Winter Warmer’ event returning to Bluefield
Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase