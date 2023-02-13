The Arts @ Noon: ‘Dearly Departed’ coming to the Granada & Chuck Mathena Center

BLUEFIELD & PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - 4Pals Productions is bringing ‘Dearly Departed’ in conjunction with Dramatists Play Service, Incorporated in New York to two our of Mercer County’s nonprofit theaters--The Granada Theater in Bluefield, WV and the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, WV.

‘Dearly Departed’ tells the story of family who puts the fun in dysfunctional.

The play begins with a letter that Raynelle Turpin reads. The letter sets the scene and introduces the Turpin family. During the reading of the letter Raynelle s husband, Bud Turpin has a heart attack and dies. Continuously throughout the play the trashy, troubled family argue over the cost of the funeral.

The show is directed by Karen Harvey (who also has a cameo in the play) and is written by playwrights David Bottrell & Jessie Jones.

Skip Crane & Harvey are both longtime actors and overseers of various 4Pals productions and they stopped by WVVA @ Noon alongside our weekly theater contributors, Nicole Thompson & Candace Wilson to discuss the performances.

Performance Dates:

Februrary 24 & 25 at the Chuck Mathena Center | 304.425.5128

2 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740

Cost: $20

March 3 & 4 at the Bluefield Arts Center | 304.589.0339

500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV 24701

Cost: $35 (includes dinner provided by David’s Downtown)

