The Arts @ Noon: ‘Dearly Departed’ coming to the Granada & Chuck Mathena Center

Mercer County’s local theaters are bringing New York’s ‘Dearly Departed’ to Bluefield & Princeton, WV.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD & PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - 4Pals Productions is bringing ‘Dearly Departed’ in conjunction with Dramatists Play Service, Incorporated in New York to two our of Mercer County’s nonprofit theaters--The Granada Theater in Bluefield, WV and the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, WV.

‘Dearly Departed’ tells the story of family who puts the fun in dysfunctional.

The show is directed by Karen Harvey (who also has a cameo in the play) and is written by playwrights David Bottrell & Jessie Jones.

Skip Crane & Harvey are both longtime actors and overseers of various 4Pals productions and they stopped by WVVA @ Noon alongside our weekly theater contributors, Nicole Thompson & Candace Wilson to discuss the performances.

Performance Dates:

Februrary 24 & 25 at the Chuck Mathena Center | 304.425.5128

2 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740

Cost: $20

March 3 & 4 at the Bluefield Arts Center | 304.589.0339

500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV 24701

Cost: $35 (includes dinner provided by David’s Downtown)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Ethan Howard
Bluefield native helps secure Grammy award
Snowy road generic
Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School

Latest News

The Tom Petty Experience @ The Granada
The Arts @ Noon: The Tom Petty Experience comes to the Granada
Birthdays: 2.13.23
Birthdays: 2.13.23
The event will feature live music, food, craft beer and more.
In Focus: ‘Winter Warmer’ event returning to Bluefield
Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase