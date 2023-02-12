Warriors blast Renegades in Wyoming County rivalry

Wyoming East uses crowd to defeat Westside 66-39
Warriors blast Renegades in Wyoming County rivalry
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - For their only game of the season, Wyoming East Warriors took on the Westside Renegades at the Raleigh County convention center.

Despite both crowds showing out, the Warriors took full control early, lead 36-11 at half, and never looked back. In the second half, without Garrett Mitchell and Jacob Howard in the half, the Warriors cruised to a 66-39 victory.

