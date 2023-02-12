Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties

Snowy road generic
Snowy road generic(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As of around 5:30 Sunday evening, Mercer County Dispatch reported four separate active crash scenes in the county. That was along with at least five in Tazewell County.

The accidents reported all came following snowfall which began Sunday afternoon in some areas. Authorities urged drivers to stay off the roads at this time if possible, and to use caution if drivers must use the roads.

Mullins' State Farm franchise has been in operation for less than a year in Princeton.
Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise
Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise
Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise
The event will feature live music, food, beverages and more.
In Focus preview: ‘Winter Warmer’ event returns to Bluefield Arts Center
Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School