Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As of around 5:30 Sunday evening, Mercer County Dispatch reported four separate active crash scenes in the county. That was along with at least five in Tazewell County.

The accidents reported all came following snowfall which began Sunday afternoon in some areas. Authorities urged drivers to stay off the roads at this time if possible, and to use caution if drivers must use the roads.

