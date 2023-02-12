Rain and snow come to an end tonight as we see dry conditions tomorrow.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled for Fayette, Raleigh, McDowell, Wyoming, and Buchanan counties. The rest of us are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight tonight.

Rain has begun to change over to snow in areas to the south as of 4 PM today. We could end up seeing a few inches of very wet snow on the grass, and even the roads as well. The rain / snow will come to an end by 7:30 tonight, leaving us with dry conditions overnight. With partly cloudy skies on tap, temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 20s, so we could see some slick spots on the road due to refreezing on the roads, so use caution tonight if you’re going out.

Temperatures tomorrow will be much warmer reaching into the upper 40s. Some of us could push into the 50s by the afternoon, so any remaining snow on the ground won’t last very long. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies to start out, with sunny skies by the afternoon. Overnight temps will be dipping into the low 30s again.

As we head into next week, temperatures will be much milder. We will see very mild conditions, with highs reaching into the 60s through the middle of the week. While it’s still a way out, Thursday could bring some heavy rainfall, and maybe some thunder as well. Stay tuned!

