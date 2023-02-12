Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion

Cedar Bluff, Va. (WVVA) - At the 2023 VHSL Southwest District Championship, multiple males won their own respective weight classes at Graham High School. However, Richlands own Kendi Dye won her weight class at 120lbs, and became the first ever female to win a Southwest district championship. Dye, her teammate Addison Deel, and coach Frank Daugherty talked about her accomplishment and how she is helping pave the way for future female wrestlers and females in sports.

