Beavers take sweep over G-men on hardwood

Bluefield defeats Graham 61-40 in cross state rivalry
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A rivalry renewed, Beaver-Graham, pitted the Bluefield Beavers at the Brushfork Armory against the Graham G-men for the second game of the season between the two. In the first game, Bluefield won 64-57.

It seemed it was going to be another tight contest between the two, as the first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie. However, the Beavers put on a strong second quarter performance to lead 33-20 at half. Then in the second half, Bluefield ran away with it to win 61-40.

