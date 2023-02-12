Beavers take sweep over G-men on hardwood

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A rivalry renewed, Beaver-Graham, pitted the Bluefield Beavers at the Brushfork Armory against the Graham G-men for the second game of the season between the two. In the first game, Bluefield won 64-57.

It seemed it was going to be another tight contest between the two, as the first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie. However, the Beavers put on a strong second quarter performance to lead 33-20 at half. Then in the second half, Bluefield ran away with it to win 61-40.

