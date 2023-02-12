2 dead after vehicle breaks through ice on Vermont’s Lake Champlain

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero.

The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed utility task vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71-year-old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center, where he later died. The 88-year-old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife said the ice conditions are now considered unsafe and are advising the public to stay off Lake Champlain.

“We have also canceled the ice fishing tournament. We really want to encourage people to not go out on the ice. Clearly it’s not safe. This is the second event we’ve had in two days. So ice safety is the most important thing,” said Christopher Herrick from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept.

That second event Herrick is referring to happened on Thursday, when 62-year-old Wayne Alexander also fell through the ice and died while fishing at Grand Isle State Park. Officials say ice rescue and recovery missions can be taxing on first responders.

Fire crews and Colchester Technical Rescue searched the lake for hours before finding the East Montpelier man. The South Hero fire chief said there are a few tools they use to ensure their crews stay safe while looking.

“Ice rescue suits are rated to be going into the water. They are floating, and North Hero Fire has an air boat, which can transport tools and equipment and people to and from the location back to shore,” said Chief Patrick Robinson.

Officials from Vermont Fish and Wildlife said it’s crucial that people stay off the ice because if you fall through, your window of opportunity to be saved is limited.

“The water, you know, is very cold. It starts impacting your ability to survive very quickly. You lose dexterity, and your own ability to get out if. It’s a very fast-moving event,” explained Herrick.

Vermont State Police are still investigating Saturday’s incident.

Officials said if you ever go ice fishing, make sure to tell people where you are going and what time to expect your return.

