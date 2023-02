Spartans sign to local college football programs

Fairlea, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, three Greenbrier East Spartans signed to play college football next season.

Noah Dotson signed to Fairmont State falcons to be a kicker or punter.

Luke Carola and Lucas McCalister signed to Bethany College Bisons. McCallister will play wide receiver and Carola will play defensive line for the Bisons.

