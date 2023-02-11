Shady Spring tops Greenbrier East for another top-ten win

Tigers beat Spartans 65-51
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring led by six at the half and went on to win by 14 points in Fairlea on Friday night.

It was a frenetic first eight minutes featuring multiple lead changes. Greenbrier East led 16-14 but would not lead after that.

The AAA #1, Tigers have now beaten Greenbrier East and Bluefield twice. Shady Spring also has wins over James Monroe and Parkersburg South.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Howard
Bluefield native helps secure Grammy award
WSSI
A wintry mix will develop Saturday night, continuing into Sunday
Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Bluefield vs. James Monroe
James Monroe uses dominant second quarter to gallop past Bluefield
Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East
Shady Spring vs. Greenbrier East boys basketball
Bluefield vs. James Monroe
Bluefield vs. James Monore boys basketball
Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header
Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header