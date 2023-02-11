Shady Spring tops Greenbrier East for another top-ten win
Tigers beat Spartans 65-51
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring led by six at the half and went on to win by 14 points in Fairlea on Friday night.
It was a frenetic first eight minutes featuring multiple lead changes. Greenbrier East led 16-14 but would not lead after that.
The AAA #1, Tigers have now beaten Greenbrier East and Bluefield twice. Shady Spring also has wins over James Monroe and Parkersburg South.
