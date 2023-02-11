Rain / wintry mix moves in overnight.

We’ve made it to the weekend, but things are looking pretty messy tonight. We’re looking at the potential for our biggest snowfall so far this season through tomorrow. Most of our area is under a winter weather advisory through Sunday night. The onset of the wintry weather will differ per area.

The advisory for Wythe, Bland, Giles, Tazewell, and Mercer counties begins at 8 PM tonight.

Greenbrier, Monroe, and Summers counties’ advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight.

The advisory for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Pocahontas, and eastern Fayette and Raleigh counties goes into effect at 7 AM Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area. (WVVA WEATHER)

Precipitation will begin tonight around 10 PM, mainly as rain to start out. As the rain begins to fall and cool the atmosphere, we’ll begin to see a transition into a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Temperatures tonight will hover around freezing.

Rain and sleet is expected tonight. Freezing rain is a possibility. (WVVA WEATHER)

Freezing rain will be possible tonight as we head into Sunday morning. Some of us could see a glaze of ice, up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Expect slick spots on the road throughout the day on Sunday, especially on bridges, overpasses, walkways, and elevated surfaces.

A glaze of ICE is possible through Sunday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head throughout the day on Sunday, we could see a transition into snow. A couple of degrees could make or break this forecast, but the possibility exists that we could see anywhere between 2-4 inches, with higher amounts possible, especially in our upper elevations where we could see upwards of 6 inches or more. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s, though a difference of a few degrees could change whether we see more or less snow. Surface temperatures will still be a little high, but the projected rate of snowfall is looking to be pretty heavy, which means it’ll cool down the ground very quickly. ***THIS IS A VERY TEMPERATURE DEPENDENT FORECAST.***

***A FEW DEGREES COLDER AND THESE TOTALS COULD BE A FEW INCHES HIGHER.*** (WVVA WEATHER)

This is going to be a very heavy and wet snow, so the possibility of power outages and downed tree branches exist. The snow / mix will end just around 10 PM on Sunday. After that temperatures will begin to drop even more, so expect some slippery road conditions Sunday night.

A few degrees and we could see mostly rain instead of snow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into Monday we look to warm back up. Partly cloudy skies through the day, with highs reaching into the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.