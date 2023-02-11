James Monroe uses dominant second quarter to gallop past Bluefield

Mavericks beat Beavers 68-56
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe scored the first 17 points of the second quarter to take a nine-point halftime lead.

Bluefield led by nine after eight minutes but scored just one point in the second quarter.

The Mavericks led 28-19 at the half and went on to win 68-56.

Eli Allen scored 17 point, Josh Burks had 16, Collin Fox added 15 and Owen Jackson chipped in 12 for James Monroe.

Will Looney led Bluefield with 14 points, Caleb Fuller had 13, RJ Hairston added 12 and KamRon Gore scored 10.

