Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header

Bulldogs win in girl’s basketball 56-51. G-men win in boy’s 55-42
Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tazewell, Va. (WVVA) - At Tazewell middle school, the Graham G-men and Tazewell Bulldogs played a girls and boy’s basketball double header.

The girl’s basketball game was a back and forth affair. Tazewell had a big lead early, 20-9, at one point in the second quarter. However, Graham came back right after to make it 22-21 going into halftime. Then Tazewell took the lead back again only for Graham to take a lead, 45-43, in the fourth. However, Tazewell would finish it out and win 56-51.

In the boy’s basketball game, Graham got out to a 10-0 run to start the first quarter. However, Tazwell made it a lot closer by the end of the quarter and trail 16-12. In the end, Graham would win by 13, 55-42.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSSI
A wintry mix will develop Saturday night, continuing into Sunday
Ethan Howard
Bluefield native helps secure Grammy award
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School

Latest News

Spartans sign to local college football programs
Spartans sign to local college football programs
Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header
Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header
Spartans sign to local college football programs
Spartans sign to local college football programs
Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson pick up victories
Greenbrier East tames Princeton, Beckley blasts Bluefield