Graham and Tazewell split Virginia double header

Tazewell, Va. (WVVA) - At Tazewell middle school, the Graham G-men and Tazewell Bulldogs played a girls and boy’s basketball double header.

The girl’s basketball game was a back and forth affair. Tazewell had a big lead early, 20-9, at one point in the second quarter. However, Graham came back right after to make it 22-21 going into halftime. Then Tazewell took the lead back again only for Graham to take a lead, 45-43, in the fourth. However, Tazewell would finish it out and win 56-51.

In the boy’s basketball game, Graham got out to a 10-0 run to start the first quarter. However, Tazwell made it a lot closer by the end of the quarter and trail 16-12. In the end, Graham would win by 13, 55-42.

