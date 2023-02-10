A wintry mix will develop Saturday night, continuing into Sunday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure moving up the eastern seaboard will bring us unsettled weather as we head into the weekend. Before the storm moves in, we’ll see increasing clouds tonight and through the day tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s-low 30s and we’ll start to get breezy.

TOMORROW

Saturday, clouds will continue to build in, and we could see a stray rain shower or two, but most will stay quiet during the day. Highs will again be in the mid 40s-low 50s.

MIX MOVES IN

Winds will start to pick up as low-pressure heads in, and by Saturday night (around 10-11 PM), a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow will push into our area from south to north, continuing into Sunday. Temps will drop to around freezing, and will hover there throughout the day Sunday, dropping sharply by Sunday evening.

MAINLY SNOW BY SUNDAY PM

The mix will make the gradual transition to mainly all-snow Sunday night, and we will see the flakes finally wrap up through Monday AM.

WET SNOW LIKELY

With warmer surface temps, some snow/ice will likely melt on impact during the day Sunday, and the snow we see will be rather wet/slushy. We’ll start to see slightly fluffier flakes Sunday night, and any wet/slushy mess will freeze over as temps hit the 20s Sunday night-early Monday.

SNOW/SLEET FORECAST

As of now, across the southeastern half of our area, 2-4″ of snow/sleet is looking more likely, especially south of SW of I-64. Less is expected northeast, with not as moisture available. This will be a very elevation-dependent snowfall, so higher spots even in the 2-4″ shaded area have the potential to see more (possibly up to 6″ or so). A glaze of ice will also be possible across our area. ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK AT TIMES. STAY SAFE WHEN TRAVELING, AND SLOW DOWN!

GUSTY WINDS THIS WEEKEND

Winds will also be gusty this weekend, occasionally reaching the 40-50 MPH range. Blowing snow could make for low visibility, and where snow is heaviest (mainly across the highest elevations), trees could be weighed down/damaged, making for spotty power loss as well.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

Next week, we warm back up again...

STAY TUNED!

