There’s a new dog in town at Hinton Area Elementary

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Meet Marshal.

He’s the new therapy dog here at Hinton Area Elementary.

Marshal’s new role is not to just roam the halls, his mission is about bringing happiness to children by being there when they need it most.

Larry Cochran - CIS coordinator for Hinton Area Elementary: “He is here to provide emotional support for children. If a child is going through a tough time, Marshall knows how to make them feel better.”

A therapy dog’s job is two-fold.

They are not only there to help relieve stress and anxiety, but also, to be a friend. First Lady Cathy Justice helped launch this program statewide.

Cathy Justice - First Lady: “The children have a friend that they know is going to be with them the same thing everyday. Never mad at them. Never angry about anything. Just happy to see them.”

Marshal was trained in Indiana, and arrived in Hinton through the help of “Friends With Paws”, a collaborative effort between the Governor’s Office, Communities In Schools, and the Department of Education.

Therapy dogs improve attendance rates.

Marshal follows commands, and even lays his head on students laps so the kids know they have his undivided attention..

Bristol Persinger - 4th grader: “They can read to them, or just pet them or something, and it helps them calm down.”

One more command that lets the kids know they’ve made a friend: Marshal knows “knuckles” which means it’s time for a fist bump.

Marshal is the 10th dog provided to schools throughout the state by the Friends With Paws program.

The goal is to place a therapy dog in every school in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
Tazewell Band to Disney World
Tazewell Band goes to Disney World
Sexual abuse case hits three day mark
Sexual abuse case hits three day mark
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Greenbrier County on...
State Police investigating suspicious death in Greenbrier County

Latest News

Mullins' State Farm franchise has been in operation for less than a year in Princeton.
Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise
Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise
Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise
The event will feature live music, food, beverages and more.
In Focus preview: ‘Winter Warmer’ event returns to Bluefield Arts Center
Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School
Marshal the therapy dog
Marshal the therapy dog