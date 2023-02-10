There’s a new dog in town at Hinton Area Elementary

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Meet Marshal.

He’s the new therapy dog here at Hinton Area Elementary.

Marshal’s new role is not to just roam the halls, his mission is about bringing happiness to children by being there when they need it most.

Larry Cochran - CIS coordinator for Hinton Area Elementary: “He is here to provide emotional support for children. If a child is going through a tough time, Marshall knows how to make them feel better.”

A therapy dog’s job is two-fold.

They are not only there to help relieve stress and anxiety, but also, to be a friend. First Lady Cathy Justice helped launch this program statewide.

Cathy Justice - First Lady: “The children have a friend that they know is going to be with them the same thing everyday. Never mad at them. Never angry about anything. Just happy to see them.”

Marshal was trained in Indiana, and arrived in Hinton through the help of “Friends With Paws”, a collaborative effort between the Governor’s Office, Communities In Schools, and the Department of Education.

Therapy dogs improve attendance rates.

Marshal follows commands, and even lays his head on students laps so the kids know they have his undivided attention..

Bristol Persinger - 4th grader: “They can read to them, or just pet them or something, and it helps them calm down.”

One more command that lets the kids know they’ve made a friend: Marshal knows “knuckles” which means it’s time for a fist bump.

Marshal is the 10th dog provided to schools throughout the state by the Friends With Paws program.

The goal is to place a therapy dog in every school in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.