Mercer County man stays in-town to run insurance franchise

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - At just 25-years-old, Trevor Mullins already operates his own insurance franchise.

“On a day-to-day basis I’m getting out in front of as many people as possible,” said Mullins. “We want our customers to be as confident and as educated as possible.”

While helping folks prepare for life’s emergencies can be stressful at times, Mullins said Friday that the work is always worth it to contribute to his own community’s success.

“This is where my family is, where my friends are. People I know, people I know that I can relate to, and know their needs, and I can take care of them. And just, that culture, that hard-working culture that we have down here is really, it’s a special thing.”

And while others may not see things the same, as 2020 census data shows W.Va.’s population on the decline, Mullins said he hopes his contributions can play a role in keeping people in Mercer County.

“I wish I could change their minds,” said Mullins. “[I] would love to make this a place that is more attractive for young people to want to stay.”

Mullins’ office in Princeton is currently hiring for an account manager. Those interested can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.