“Love Yourself” event happening at Bluefield State on Valentine’s Day

Bluefield State College marker
Bluefield State College marker(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University will be having a “Love Yourself” program at the school on Valentine’s Day. The event will be providing free health screenings, health information and other resources to community members who wish to attend.

The event is being put on by the school and the South central Educational Development Incorporation. The school’s health center director says it’s important people get screenings done.

“I think from a personal perspective the more you are in tune with your health and knowing what’s going on with you. The better you can prevent things. I think the key is the prevention part,” said Sherri Williams.

The event is taking place from 9 am to 3 pm in the Ned Shott P.E. Building on campus.

