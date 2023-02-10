Logan County coffee shop owner arrested

Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child...
Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child pornography investigation, according to investigators.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The owner of a coffee shop in Logan County has been charged in connection with a sexual assault and child pornography investigation.

State Police arrested Michael Cline, 47, on Thursday evening. Troopers say he is charged with one count of first degree sexual assault, one count of second degree sexual assault and two counts of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Cline is the owner of the Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street in Logan. On Jan. 27, 2023, troopers searched the coffee shop as part of the investigation, gathering multiple pieces of evidence.

Cline was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court and bail was set at $500,000 cash only.

He is in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

For previous coverage <<< CLICK HERE >>>

