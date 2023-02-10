Local “medi-spa” gives back to the community

“The Skin Firm” will donate 10% of all proceeds in February
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Thanks to a local business, you can now give back to the community by going to the spa. The owner of Bluefield, West Virginia’s “The Skin Firm” calls her establishment a “medi-spa.” For the entire month of February, they will be donating ten percent of all proceeds to Amy’s House of Hope, part of the Warm a Heart, Give a Bed organization. Lesley Lambert, the owner of The Skin Firm says this organization provides valuable work providing care for homeless people in our area.

“...We’ve donated our time and our services there for a number of years, and it’s such a good fellowship, it’s such a good coming together over there. They provide hot meals and sleeping bags, warmth for people in the community, and they support those people, and we’re able to go over there and, just, it’s like family...” says Lambert.

In addition to visiting The Skin Firm during February, Lambert encourages people who want to help to volunteer their time at Amy’s House of Hope as well.

