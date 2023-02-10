Lemur makes visit to Princeton Rotary Club meeting

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - A special visitor made an appearance during the Princeton Rotary Club’s meeting on Friday. Annie is a 2-year-old lemur that belongs to the owner of Snook’s Wings & Things LLC in Princeton.

The new businesses offers a variety of exotic animals. Last week they received a business works grant to help improve the store. On Friday they brought Annie to the meeting to officially pick up their check. They say the money will help tremendously and they’re about to make their store even bigger.

“I was shocked when they contacted us and offered us the opportunity and we filled out the application and once we were told we were the recipient it was a great feeling to be able to accept it and to help us grow and expand our current location,” said owner, Fred Browning.

The business was awarded the grant by the Princeton Economic Development Authority, The Rotary Club of Princeton and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. The business received $1,250.

