Juvenile taken into custody at Shady Spring High School

Authorities confirmed there was no threat to the school, or anyone at the school.
(AP)
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A juvenile is in custody after an apparent incident arose at Shady Spring High School, and authorities say it involved a student.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the incident in question occurred on Friday February 10th, 2023.

The incident was investigated by school staff alongside the sheriff’s department and is being handled according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities confirmed that there was no threat to the school or any occupants of the school and add that all measures are being taken to protect and assure the safety of school staff and the students.

The details are limited at this point in time, as law enforcement are handling the situation and have yet to release much information regarding the incident in question.

