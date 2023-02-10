Greenbrier East tames Princeton, Beckley blasts Bluefield

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East beat Princeton in a preview of next week’s sectional semifinals.

Kennedy Stewart scored 29 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a 55-52 win over the Princeton Lady Tigers.

Beckley soared to a sizeable early lead and didn’t look back. The Lady Flying Eagles topped the Lady Beavers, 57-32.

