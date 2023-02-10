In Focus preview: ‘Winter Warmer’ event returns to Bluefield Arts Center

The event features live music, food, craft beer and more.
The event will feature live music, food, beverages and more.
The event will feature live music, food, beverages and more.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an event in Bluefield is returning.

The Bluefield Beautification Commission is hosting the ‘Winter Warmer’ event at the Bluefield Arts Center. It’s happening on Sat. Feb. 25 from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door and $75 per couple (or two people together).

It will feature live music from the band Dark Matters out of Greenbrier County, beer selection from local and regional breweries including Sophisticated Hound in Princeton, Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent, Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville and Big Timber Brewery in Elkins. There will be buffet-style food provided by David’s Downtown.

To learn more about the event and to purchase a ticket, go here.

This is a fundraiser for the Bluefield Beautification Commission, a non-profit which aims to make Bluefield look nice. It also puts on other events every year too, including Oktoberfest at Bluefield City Park. To learn more, go here.

The full 30-min. interview about the Winter Warmer will air this Sun. Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. on WVVA.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

