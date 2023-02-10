Dry today but wintry weather will impact our region this weekend

After a very mild day yesterday, we’ll cool down quite a bit today. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and low 50s throughout the day. Dry conditions are expected but we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures hover in the 40s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of Saturday will be dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and low 50s once again Saturday afternoon. A wintry mix will begin to move into our region on Saturday night as an area of low pressure approaches us. A mixed bag of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is all possible on Saturday night.

An area of low pressure will approach our region on Saturday night bringing a wintry mix to the region. (WVVA WEATHER)

A wintry mix will continue to fall on Sunday morning. Eventually, we’ll see a transition over to snow on Sunday afternoon/evening. There are still a lot of questions regarding snowfall amounts due to warm ground temperatures and the exact track of the low. As of now, the heaviest snow looks to fall across the southeastern portion of the area on Sunday and that is where we would see the highest totals. NOTE: THIS IS A VERY COMPLEX STORM AND OUR SNOW MAP WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE TWEAKED IN THE COMING DAYS SO STAY TUNED!!

**THIS IS A FIRST LOOK AT SNOWFALL TOTALS... THIS MAP WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE TWEAKED IN THE COMING DAYS** (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will climb back into to the 40s and 50s next week so the snow should melt rather quickly. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.