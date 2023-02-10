Dry today but wintry weather will impact our region this weekend

A complex storm will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to our region over the weekend
An area of low pressure will bring us wintry weather this weekend.
An area of low pressure will bring us wintry weather this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a very mild day yesterday, we’ll cool down quite a bit today. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and low 50s throughout the day. Dry conditions are expected but we’ll hold on to mainly cloudy skies.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures hover in the 40s for most.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures hover in the 40s for most.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most of Saturday will be dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and low 50s once again Saturday afternoon. A wintry mix will begin to move into our region on Saturday night as an area of low pressure approaches us. A mixed bag of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is all possible on Saturday night.

An area of low pressure will approach our region on Saturday night bringing a wintry mix to the...
An area of low pressure will approach our region on Saturday night bringing a wintry mix to the region.(WVVA WEATHER)

A wintry mix will continue to fall on Sunday morning. Eventually, we’ll see a transition over to snow on Sunday afternoon/evening. There are still a lot of questions regarding snowfall amounts due to warm ground temperatures and the exact track of the low. As of now, the heaviest snow looks to fall across the southeastern portion of the area on Sunday and that is where we would see the highest totals. NOTE: THIS IS A VERY COMPLEX STORM AND OUR SNOW MAP WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE TWEAKED IN THE COMING DAYS SO STAY TUNED!!

**THIS IS A FIRST LOOK AT SNOWFALL TOTALS... THIS MAP WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE TWEAKED IN THE...
**THIS IS A FIRST LOOK AT SNOWFALL TOTALS... THIS MAP WILL LIKELY NEED TO BE TWEAKED IN THE COMING DAYS**(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will climb back into to the 40s and 50s next week so the snow should melt rather quickly. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Greenbrier County on...
State Police investigating suspicious death in Greenbrier County
Tazewell Band to Disney World
Tazewell Band goes to Disney World
Bluefield students sign with Concord Esports
Pair of Bluefield students sign with Concord Esports
Sexual abuse case hits three day mark
Sexual abuse case hits three day mark

Latest News

Full video forecast (2-9-2023_
Full video forecast (2-9-2023_
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Friday looks cool and dry, but this weekend will bring possible rain, ice, and snow
Full Forecast (2/9)
Full Forecast (2/9)
A cold front will bring some gusty winds and hit-or-miss showers to the region today.
Warm, windy, and a little wet today; becoming wintry this weekend