Corner Shop Co celebrates opening of Princeton storefront

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over the last few months, WVVA has followed the journey of the Corner Shop Co.

The business is run by husband-and-wife duo Courtney and Matthew Orlicki. Together, they spend hours making and selling hyper-realistic dessert candles.

Their business started as an online boutique in 20-22 and then pivoted exclusively to candles just a few months later. On Friday, they celebrated the grand opening of their first brick-and-mortar store at 1301 Mercer Street in Princeton.

“I am very excited to just be open and have everybody come in and shop and just see everything that we’ve worked really hard to build,” Courtney said,

“It’s exciting,” Matthew added. “It’s exciting to see it all finally come together and, you know, actually make it to this day.”

The Orlickis were surrounded by their family, community and customers on Friday. The first fifty people inside the store got to take home some free wax melts.

The Corner Shop Co will be open from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday, customers will be able to come into the shop and collect their online orders.

The shop will be offering around six hyper-realistic desserts scents, as well as pie candles and wax melts. Their inventory can also be viewed online at www.cornershopco.com.

