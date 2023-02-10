Bluefield University holds clothing drive for students

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -You may have noticed some cardboard boxes have popped up around Bluefield University’s campus. It’s for the school’s clothing drive to provide for struggling students - and you can help. The university is asking for new or gently used clothing. Anyone can donate: students, faculty, or just people who want to declutter their closets. Organizers say this drive serves an important need for their students, and they’ve had great feedback so far.

“...But they can come in. You can just get stuff for free. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you are. Just a good thing if people don’t have as much as others,” says Payton Smith, a junior at Bluefield University.

“So, this clothing drive, it’s to help serve the needs of our students. Bluefield University’s really big on servant leadership, and a big part of leadership is to serve, so we felt like this is a great way for students to participate and serve one another while leading one another,” says Hannah Ingo, intern and graduate assistant for the Counselor Education program at Bluefield University.

Clothes will be distributed to students starting on Wednesday, February 15th and going through Friday the 18th. Any clothes not picked up by students will be given to organizations in the community.

