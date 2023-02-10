Bluefield University holds clothing drive for students

Anyone can donate - just find one of the donation boxes around the BU campus.
Bluefield University holds clothing drive for students
Bluefield University holds clothing drive for students(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -You may have noticed some cardboard boxes have popped up around Bluefield University’s campus. It’s for the school’s clothing drive to provide for struggling students - and you can help. The university is asking for new or gently used clothing. Anyone can donate: students, faculty, or just people who want to declutter their closets. Organizers say this drive serves an important need for their students, and they’ve had great feedback so far.

“...But they can come in. You can just get stuff for free. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you are. Just a good thing if people don’t have as much as others,” says Payton Smith, a junior at Bluefield University.

“So, this clothing drive, it’s to help serve the needs of our students. Bluefield University’s really big on servant leadership, and a big part of leadership is to serve, so we felt like this is a great way for students to participate and serve one another while leading one another,” says Hannah Ingo, intern and graduate assistant for the Counselor Education program at Bluefield University.

Clothes will be distributed to students starting on Wednesday, February 15th and going through Friday the 18th. Any clothes not picked up by students will be given to organizations in the community.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fayetteville Elementary School
Crews, town leaders share future impact of Fayetteville Elementary School renovation
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Greenbrier County on...
State Police investigating suspicious death in Greenbrier County
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

Local “medi-spa” gives back to the community
Local “medi-spa” gives back to the community
Lawmakers in the Senate took steps to restore the public’s ability to make FOIA requests...
W.Va. Senate bill restores public’s ability to make FOIA requests related to state jail and prison surveillance.
Patricia Daniels says she started working with the non-profit as a volunteer 36 years ago, when...
WVVA Hometown Hero fights for domestic violence victims
Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Capito talks on Marshall baseball stadium money