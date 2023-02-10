Bluefield native helps secure Grammy award

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield, West Virginia native and a 2006 graduate of Princeton High School was a part of a Bluegrass album that won a Grammy award on Sunday. Ethan Howard says he worked as an assistant engineer on Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway’s Crooked Tree album.

The album won the Grammy for the Best Bluegrass Album. Right now Howard is an audio engineer and record producer in Nashville, Tennessee. He says he found his love for music at a young age with the help of his parents.

He says being a part of the process is a dream come true and he couldn’t have done it without mentors and educators along the way.

“We knew that day in the studio. We knew that there was something special to the record. All the songs have a really great message. Molly and everybody involved are some of the most talented players around, so for me it was really just a blessing just to be involved in the session. The awards are kind of like icing on the cake,” said Howard.

Howard says he was an active member of the marching, concert, and jazz bands at Bluefield High School and later Princeton Senior High School. After a brief time studying music performance at Marshall University and performing with groups including the Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps and performing as bassist with Americana duo Blue Eyed Grass (featuring fellow Mercer County native Delnora Reed & Nashville Star finalist Jayron Weaver), he enrolled at Full Sail University where he received his A.S. in Recording Arts.

Following graduation Howard says he relocated to Nashville, for an internship at Blackbird Studio where he was able to learn first hand from people including Niko Bolas, Vance Powell, Steve Marcantonio, Brendan O’Brien, and was present for recording sessions with artists including Buddy Guy, Rush, The Black Eyed Peas, Stone Sour, and more.

In the years since he says he has worked in various capacities in the studio with artists including Molly Tuttle, Matt Maeson, Dan Tyminski, Erik Hawks, and Jack Boyanton.

Howard shared some advice and that is to keep pushing towards your goals and to encourage others to keep pushing as well.

