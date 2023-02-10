Beckley welcomes Property Elite Real Estate

Property Elite Real Estate
Property Elite Real Estate(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those in the Beckley business community welcomed Property Elite Real Estate to the scene on Friday, February 10.

The company, which mostly focuses on residential real estate, already has offices in Charleston and Teays Valley. The new office is located on Neville Street in the office space above Axe Hole Beckley.

WVVA had the chance to speak to one of the business’ owners, Chris Luzier. He says the entire office is happy to finally get to work finding homes for people in Raleigh County.

“We’re really excited about Beckley. We think that it offers a lot of opportunities. We already do some business over in this area, so it’s just a great opportunity to help the community, to get us expanded into Beckley and provide the wonderful services that we can.”

Property Elite kicked off business on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the office.

To learn more, visit Call Brian Brown on Facebook.

