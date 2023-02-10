Beckley ARH holds healthy heart fair

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) hosted a Healthy Heart Fair at the ARH Medical Mall near Sam’s Club.

Providers said the goal of the event was to promote healthy lifestyles. Without appointments, patients were given access to free health screenings. This included EKGs, stroke assessments, glucose checks, and more.

Those who couldn’t make it on Friday shouldn’t worry. ARH will hold another Healthy Heart event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24.

