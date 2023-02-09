Warm, windy, and a little wet today; becoming wintry this weekend

A winter storm could impact our region this weekend
A cold front will bring some gusty winds and hit-or-miss showers to the region today.
A cold front will bring some gusty winds and hit-or-miss showers to the region today.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the counties shaded.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the counties shaded.(WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT FOR BUCHANAN, MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES.

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through.
Some hit-or-miss showers are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through.(WVVA WEATHER)

Gusty winds are expected at times today as a cold front swings through. That front will bring an increase in cloud cover and some hit-or-miss showers, especially this afternoon. Spring-like temperatures are expected once again as highs rise into the 60s this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low...
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be gusty this evening but will start to calm down a bit overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are on tap for our Friday.
Mainly cloudy skies are on tap for our Friday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We won’t warm up much on Friday as highs only climb into the 40s for most. Mainly cloudy skies will stick around as we wrap up the workweek.

it is looking more likely that a winter storm will impact our region Saturday night/Sunday.
it is looking more likely that a winter storm will impact our region Saturday night/Sunday.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few light rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday. The best chance for any heavy precipitation will come on Saturday night/Sunday thanks to a strengthening area of low pressure. Depending on the track of this storm, we could see a plowable snow on Superbowl Sunday. STAY TUNED AS WE CONTIUE TO MONITOR THIS STORM!!

