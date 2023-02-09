Town of Alderson one step closer to multi-million-dollar water line upgrade

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After more than six years of planning and funding, the Town of Alderson is one step closer to a full upgrade of its water line system.

“It’s taken us a long time to secure funding,” share Alderson mayor Travis Copenhaver. “It’s taken a long time to design it and it’s just like anything else...everybody says, ‘grants are available, grants are available,’ but it’s a lot of hoops to jump through to get that funding.”

The project will cost $10 million, half of which is funded through various grants, and extend water lines into multiple areas in Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe Counties, as well as update every fire hydrant within the municipality. In the end, it will serve hundreds of people who have never had access to public water. A fact that Copenhaver says could be a game changer to the city’s services.

“Our water system has never had a major overhaul. It’s a public safety fix; it’s a fix for our system and it’s taking water to places that desperately need it.”

Wednesday night, Alderson held a meeting at City Hall where residents could ask questions about the project. They could also sign up for services at a reduced rate.

In attendance was Thrasher Engineering, the West Virginia company that has been assisting Alderson with the project since day one. The company’s project manager Randy Watson says once it goes out to bid this fall, it will only take one year to complete.

Having been in the business for nearly four decades, Watson says it’s always exciting to see the job done.

“You do it that many times, you know what needs to be done and you can see the job come to fruition and it feels pretty good,” he shared. “To see people get water that never had it before is a good feeling.”

One of these people is Michael Neal of Dawon, West Virginia, who says he currently shares a well with his entire community. When asked, Neal says he can’t wait to receive public water, both for himself and for those he loves.

“I have family that lives on that property, and it’ll just be better water for them and not have to worry about if it’s gonna go off or, you know, things such as that.”

In tandem with the expansion of the water lines, the Town of Alderson will also be constructing a new water plant to provide water during a disaster. This project will cost $8.3 million and is fully funded through grants.

Copenhaver says any resident who wasn’t able to attend Wednesday’s meeting but would like to know more about the project or sign up for services is urged to call Alderson City Hall at 304-445-2916 and speak with Jennifer.

Below is a list of the new areas to be served through the expansion:

- All of Glen Ray.

- From Alderson to Creamery to the Turkey Farm.

- Alderson to Pence Springs Airport (including all of Riverside Rest).

- Alderson to Stewart’s on Rt. 63.

- Alderson to the first turn going up the hill to Blue Sulphur.

