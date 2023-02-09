Tazewell Band goes to Disney World

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tuesday’s weather was great traveling weather and that’s exactly what the band from Tazewell High School are heading south to participate in Disney world’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Sixty member of the band and roughly twenty parents and chaperones hit the road early Tuesday evening.

They earned the trip after sending in an audition last fall to perform at the theme park’s celebration.

The band director Caitlyn Hutchinson says they will take stage at Magic Kingdom on Thursday, and everyone is super-excited to be part of the party at Disney World.

“I think it was kind of surreal at first because nobody has really been anywhere and the last couple of days, I’ve seen them really really get excited. And kind of start understanding what a big deal this is. They are going to be with people all over the world and they are getting to perform for them. And that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Hutchison says this trip would not be possible without tremendous community support.

They raised enough money to make sure every student who wanted to go...Gets to go.

In addition to their performance, they will get to visit three out of the four Disney theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

