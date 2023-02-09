SWCC hosting week-long talent show

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in Tazewell County, Va., is hosting a talent show this month. There will be shows every night for an entire week!

It all starts on Mon. Feb. 20, and there will be performances each night through Friday Feb. 24. Talent shows will feature: bands, dancers, actors, and even a soup competition on Fri. Feb. 24.

“Culinary amateurs and professionals can also participate in a soup cook-off to be held on the final night of the event. Participants will bring one pot of soup, with visitors tasting all the soups for just $10 and selecting a winner,” according to SWCC.

The nightly performances will be held at 5 p.m. each night in the Mary Lawson Auditorium, located inside the King Community Center on the College’s main campus.

“We have such talent in our communities is Southwest Virginia and we want to show it off. Southwest Virginia has a rich history of art, music, and food that we strive to grow and flourish,” said Morgan Gilbert, Director of the College’s School of the Arts program.

Categories in each talent show event will be divided by age: youth (13 and under), teen (14-20), and adult (21+).

There will be a grand finale showcase happening on Fri. Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. There will be winners performing from each category. Tickets will be available at the door to attend the show or taste the soup at the cook-off for $10.

This is fundraiser for the SWCC School of Arts, and you can also sign up now to audition for the talen tshow.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.