Students at Princeton Primary create valentines for residents in our area.

Receiving something nice on Valentine’s Day is something that a lot of people look forward to.

With Covid-19 still rearing its ugly head in 2021, the Rotary Club in Princeton decided to make a difference by patterning with schools to create valentines for residents in our community.

After the huge success the first time around in 2021, they are at it again this year. Working with Princeton Primary School to create valentines.

Cassie Evans - Rotary Club of Princeton: “You know the past couple of years have been a little different for everybody. So that added little bit of joy and happiness for Valentines Day was a really awesome thing for our residents.”

At Princeton Primary, Valentine’s Day is one of the favorite holidays for everyone there.

Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade students have been hard at work, flexing their creative muscles and making valentines for residents at Princeton Health Care Center, The Havens and Stonerise communities.

Kelli Stanley - Principal of Princeton Primary: “Right now it’s just something that makes them happy. And I think they start learning how to give back, and know that community service is important.”

Building the foundations for giving back isn’t the only merit to this activity, as it also bridges the generational gap between the children and the elderly.

Cassie: “It really means a lot to those that may not have folks that are there to visit with them or let them know that they are being thought of.”

With more than three hundred valentines created this year, it is sure to spread a lot of joy this holiday season.

And the love isn’t only going to be felt in Princeton, as the Rotary Club in Peterstown was inspired to provide valentines in their area as well.

