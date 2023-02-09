Sexual abuse case hits three day mark

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A sexual abuse case involving a three year old child had it’s third day in court on Thursday. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Brandon Williams performed sexual activities with a girl who was three years old at the time.

They say it happened between March and October of 2019. On Thursday Williams’ defense attorneys called multiple witnesses to the stand including Williams’ grandmother. On Wednesday the alleged victim took the stand, questioned by the defense and prosecutors.

The case is set to continue on Friday. Williams has been charged with 1st degree sexual abuse, 1st degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.