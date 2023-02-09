Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank

US will spend $25B+ this Valentine’s Day per the National Retail Federation
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations can be quite pricey, but there are other ways to celebrate that are easier on your wallet.

The National Retail Federation projects that Americans will spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day with more than half planning to spend almost $200.

Here are several ideas for celebrations that could save you a lot of money:

  • Use any gift cards you may have received as holiday gifts
  • Talk to your partner about curtailing costs and set mutual expectations
  • Plan to have dinner out the weekend before or after when prices may be lower
  • Cook dinner at home or get take-out
  • Plan and outdoor date and bring wine and appetizers
  • Skip Valentine’s themed gifts, which are always full price in February
  • Order flowers other than roses to reduce costs, and skip the vase

For more ideas on budget friendly dates, check out NerdWallet’s article on free or cheap activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fayetteville Elementary School
Crews, town leaders share future impact of Fayetteville Elementary School renovation
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Greenbrier County on...
State Police investigating suspicious death in Greenbrier County
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

Latest News

Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank
Secretary of State Mac Warner in Raleigh County
Mac Warner visits Raleigh County
Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade students help spread cheer on Valentine's Day
Students at Princeton Primary create valentines for residents in our area.
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol...
Jan. 6 rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison