Mountain lions roar past Cardinals in sweep

Concord women defeat Wheeling 75-68. Men win in overtime 101-98
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Concord Mountain lions hosted the Wheeling Cardinals in a Mountain East Conference double header.

The women in the early tip started out behind against Wheeling for much of the first three quarters. However, in the fourth quarter Maggie Guynn scored all 15 of her points to lead a comeback and victory 75-68.

Before the second game, senior Ethan Heller and graduate student Lual Daniel Rahama were awarded honorary balls for scoring 1,000 career college points.

In the second game, the men also struggled early and were down 51-43 at halff. However, JJ Harper scored a career high 30 points and a game tying three pointer to send the game to overtime at 86-86. In overtime the Mountain lions won in a thriller by three, 101-98.

