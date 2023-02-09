Mac Warner visits Raliegh County

Raleigh County republican executive committee featured WV Sec. Mac Warner
The Raleigh County republican executive committee held their monthly meeting Tuesday night at Glade Springs Resort Clubhouse.
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County republican executive committee held their monthly meeting Tuesday night at Glade Springs Resort Clubhouse. They continued their mountain state candidate series that features candidates running for office here in West Virginia.

Tuesday the guest speaker was West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner who is running for Governor in the 2024 election. Warner had the chance to talk about his platform and answer questions about where he stands on issues for members of that community.

Julie Kominskey who is the chair of the committee says,” I think Raleigh County has tons of people who want to be involved and want to have a say so here in West Virginia and also nationally. It’s really important that we have the right person representing our state.”

“I think they want to hear what my vision is for West Virginia and I’m anxious to share that with the people of West Virginia starting here in Raleigh County,” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

The next featured speaker will be Moore Capito, son of West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito, who is also running for Governor in 2024. West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey will follow after.

