Local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Globally, people spend billions of dollars on gifts on February 14. It could be chocolates, jewelry, or even a stuffed animal, but for many, a bouquet of flowers is how they show love to their spouse, partner or even friend on Valentine’s Day.

While you only see the finished product, behind all those beautiful arrangements decorated with ribbons and balloons is a team of florists putting all hands on deck for what they say is one of their busiest days of the year.

“We’re a bunch of busy little beavers right now getting ready for Valentine’s Day,” said Barbara Halstenberg, co-owner of Designs by Barb & James in Oak Hill.

Halstenberg has been in the flower business for 50 years, and, in that time, she’s learned it’s better to start Valentine’s Day arrangements as early as possible. For the team at Designs by Bard & James, that could be as many as five days ahead of time. This allows them to have stock ready for when orders come in on Tuesday, making it easier to stay on schedule.

“We’re preparing for it. We want every flower to be beautiful and we try to get our deliveries out because if they’re not out by one o’clock, that significant other, probably a female, is feeling just a little left out.”

While florists agree that getting a head start is key, employees at Flowers by Nancy in Beckley say it also comes down to timing.

“You can only work so far ahead because you want the product to be nice and fresh for the customer,” explained the former owner of Flowers by Nancy in Beckley, Nacy Sturgill. “We’ll work this weekend and that’s as early ahead as we’ll do.”

From the back of the house where the flowers are set in their vases, to the front where they are sold, and even the truck where they are placed for delivery, workers will tell you each aspect of the job is critical.

“When Valentine’s Day comes, everybody wants them that day, so you’re early to late getting out there to make your runs and do it all,” shared Gary Beckett, a delivery driver for Jay Roles Floral in Beckley. “We’ll have four and five people out delivering.”

As Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, floral shops in the area are expecting to receive hundreds of flower orders each.

And maybe one will end up on your doorstep.

