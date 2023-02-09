January’s Student Standout Winner: Loren Burner

By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA and Cole Chevy’s winner for January’s Student Standout Contest is Loren Burner. She is a Senior at Princeton Senior High School. She is the senior class president and has maintained an A average from kindergarten all the way through her senior year.

The people who nominated Loren were Everette and Edna Rickman. The two say that Loren is a ”Positive, helpful, kind, and stellar student are just a few traits that describe Loren Burner. Loren never meets a stranger, she is a great team player and athlete, as well as a wonderful leader among her classmates.”

Loren has worked and assisted in her community at organizations, such as Amy’s House of Hope. She continues to excel academically, while also playing basketball and volleyball, and performing as a member of the PSHS Madrigals. Loren is looking forward to furthering her education at Bluefield State University in hopes to fulfill her dream of becoming a registered nurse.

Congrats Loren! Keep up the great work.

