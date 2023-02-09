Friday looks cool and dry, but this weekend will bring possible rain, ice, and snow

WIND ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 10 PM TONIGHT for NW Pocahontas, Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties. GUSTS COULD BE UP TO 50 MPH ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN, AND THERE IS AN ELEVATED FIRE RISK. BURNING IS NOT RECCOMENDED INTO TONIGHT.

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Cooler and drier air will move in behind a front heading east this evening. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s, and we should just see lots of lingering clouds/a stray shower or two.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring cooler temps, but we won’t be unseasonable. Highs should reach the 40s and we’ll be mainly cloudy and breezy throughout most of the day. Friday night, we could see a few pockets of a wintry mix start to develop as an area of low pressure starts to head up the east coast, but most will stay dry until Saturday.

SPOTTY MIX POSS BY SAT AM (WVVA WEATHER)

A scattered light wintry mix looks possible Saturday, with highs in the 40s. Conditions then look to possibly worsen Saturday night as a heavier mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow develops across our area. As of now, this mix could change over to mainly snow through Sunday as temps drop through the weekend.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

IT IS STILL TOO EARLY for a snow map, as long-range models are in stark disagreement over totals. This will be a tricky system to forecast based off of the track of the low-pressure system, and the differing temps of different layers of air above our heads Saturday-Sunday.

SNOW/SLEET MODEL DATA (WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, at least minor ice and possible mod-heavy snowfall look possible.

Snow probability (WVVA WEATHER)

We warm up quickly again into early next week...STAY TUNED

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.