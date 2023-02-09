Capito talks on Marshall baseball stadium money

By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito shared her thoughts on Marshall University receiving $13.8 million from Governor Jim Justice. The money was given to the school by Justice to build a new baseball stadium.

The funds were part of COVID relief funds given to the state by the federal government. The money was part of $28 million moved by the Governor into the gifts, grants and donations fund.

The move beat a federal deadline to spend the last of the state’s COVID funds. There have been questions by the legislature on whether or not the move was ethical.

“In terms of the governor spending that money, I would assume the governor ran that expenditure into Washington to make sure that was a correct and proper expenditure of those funds. So I think we have the results of those inquiries are yet to be determined. We’ll have to see what comes from those,” said Capito.

Justice’s council has said once the state has the money there is no place specifically where it should go.

