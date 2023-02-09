Bluefield University to perform newest musical: “Children of Eden”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University’s newest play, “Children of Eden,” is almost ready for opening night. You may not have heard of this musical (it has never been on Broadway) but you’ve likely heard of its inspiration: the Bible’s book of Genesis. However, it’s not a straightforward adaptation.

“...It looks at the story of Adam and Eve, and then the story of Cain and Abel, and the story of Noah and the Flood, and it kind of uses the metaphor of... family dysfunction to kind of describe the broken relationship between God and the creation,” says Charles Reese, the Professor of Theater and Artistic Director at Bluefield University and actor for the character of “Father.”

Many of the songs in this play were written by Stephen Schwartz, the writer of musicals like Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin. One of the actors, Brian Fisher, is playing two lead roles: both Adam and Noah. He says, besides being a musical, what makes this adaptation of the story different from the biblical account is its emphasis on the emotions the characters feel and what the audience will hear.

“The music, it just tells the story in such a way that you never would have expected. You come and you expect it to be like... Sunday school. It’s not like Sunday school. You’re seeing a narrative play out, you’re seeing people, not words on a page. It’s just... it’s an incredible recontextualization of a story so many are familiar with,” says Fisher.

The cast of the play have been practicing since August of last year, and Fisher says their performance will be worth the wait.

Children of Eden will open on Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at this website.

