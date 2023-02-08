Staying Spring-like for the next few days

A few spotty showers are possible this morning; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s once again this afternoon.

Mild conditions are expected tonight as temperatures only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few light showers are possible tonight, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies.

A cold front will bring a better chance of rain to the region on Thursday. Hit-or-miss showers are expected on Thursday, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the 60s for most. We’ll be windy as well with wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times.

Temperatures will cool down just a little on Friday, but much colder conditions are expected this weekend. An area of low pressure will slowly move past our region. If there is enough cold air and the track is just right, we could see some accumulating snow on Saturday and Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the weekend forecast so make sure to stay tuned.

The cold air won’t stick around for long as temperatures look to warm up quickly next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

