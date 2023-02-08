Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

A contractor was reported missing on Friday, February 3. The Mason County Sheriff confirmed he...
A contractor was reported missing on Friday, February 3. The Mason County Sheriff confirmed he fell into a pond on-site at the ICL facility on Gallipolis Ferry.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Search teams looking for a contractor who went missing after falling into pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has recovered a boot, according to the Mason County Sheriff.

Sheriff Miller tells WSAZ.com excavators are at the plant in Mason County Wednesday.

The contractor was first reported missing on Friday, February 3.

Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant

The following statement was released Tuesday on behalf of an ICL spokesperson:

“The search resumed this morning and included the use of new equipment we brought on-site. Representatives from the sheriff’s office and fire chief are here, and we continue to work with them and to assist in any way we can. We appreciate their hard work and will defer to them for updates on their efforts.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.
Tazewell man arrested in Myrtle Beach on child sexual abuse charges.
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Tazewell Sheriff’s office makes two drug busts over the weekend
Matthew Huffman formerly of Bluefield, WV is facing multiple felony charges (CTSY: Mercer...
Former Bluefield resident arraigned on multiple felonies including embezzlement
Body found in Beckley
UPDATE: Body found in Beckley identified as woman

Latest News

State lawmakers act on hundreds of bills to reach crossover
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
American Idol contestant performs at Railyard restaurant in Bluefield, West Virginia
Princeton Public Library makes blankets for Mercer County Animal Shelter
Princeton Public Library makes blankets for Mercer County Animal Shelter
Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia offers a variety of services for your home.
Mr. Sparky Spotlight: services to help with space heater issues