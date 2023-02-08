Princeton Public Library makes blankets for Mercer County Animal Shelter

This event coincides with the library’s month-long donation drive for the shelter.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -People at the Princeton Public Library got together Monday evening for some “Puppy Love.” They made no-sew blankets to donate to the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Madison Brooke Sears, a library worker at the event, says, with the shelter’s recent code red status and need for resources, this was the perfect time to show support – in the form of a cozy blanket.

“So, we got leftover felt or leftover fleece blankets. Some people... have donated some materials for us, and we’ve cut it up into little squares, and we tie them together, and so they can have double-sided blankets where it’s getting cold over the winter,” says Sears.

Sears adds, if you missed this event but would still like to help the shelter, the library will have a donation box set up all month long for things like dog food, cat food, and pet toys.

