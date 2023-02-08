Mr. Sparky Spotlight: services to help with space heater issues

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this week’s edition of Mr. Sparky Spotlight, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia.

They spoke about the services they offer if you encounter problems inside your home caused by space heaters. Kristen Lewis says their business has seen a surge in calls related to space heater issues, including people losing power after using a space heater.

If you encounter an issue related to space heaters or other electrical problems, technicians are on call 24/7. You can call Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia at 304-355-5200.

For more information on Mr. Sparky’s services and to get in touch, go here. You can visit the website here.

To learn more about services related to smoke detectors, go here. To learn more about other services Mr. Sparky offers, go here.

