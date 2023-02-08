Local Salvation Army center faces food shortage says new Core Administrator

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Salvation Army in Princeton needs your help. They’re running low on food, and the center’s new Core Administrator is asking for donations. Her name is Sergeant Melissa White, and she grew up in the area and says it’s amazing to be back, meeting human needs in her hometown. However, as mentioned before, she is now faced with a dwindling food supply. She says if nothing improves and the center runs out of food, struggling families in the area may go without.

“We have about ten to twenty families every single day that come in for help. We’re seeing families that’s never had to ask for help before trying to muster up the courage to finally come in and ask for help... and we don’t have a lot to give them right now,” says Sgt. White.

Some of the items the Salvation Army needs:

Mac & cheese

Canned meat (tuna, Treet, Spam, potted meat)

Peanut Butter

Pasta (elbow or spaghetti noodles)

Spaghetti sauce

Crackers

Ramen noodles

Soup (all kinds)

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Canned diced tomatoes

Cereal

Canned spaghetti & meatballs (including Spaghettios)

