Light rain, gusty winds on tap for Thursday

A frontal system heading in our direction will bring increasing cloud cover and increasing wind speeds overnight. Temps tonight will be mild with winds blowing out of the south, falling into the 40s and 50s. We could see a few stray showers overnight, but of the wider-spread rain will hold off until early Thursday.

On and off showers are looking likely throughout the day Thursday, especially during the morning. While heavy rain is looking unlikely, gusty winds will be possible at times throughout the day. We will still be warm for this time of year, with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, RALEIGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, AND BUCHANAN COUNTIES. WIND GUSTS COULD REACH THE 40-50 MPH RANGE ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN.

Thursday night, temps will fall into the 40s for most, and will hover there throughout the day Friday as cooler air moves in behind the departing front. Rain should fade into Friday AM. We’ll be cool, breezy, and partly cloudy to wrap up the work week.

CONFIDENCE IS INCREASING IN THE POTENTIAL FOR A WINTRY MESS TO MOVE IN THIS WEEKEND. A coastal system could bring a mix of rain/ice/snow Saturday night-changing to mainly snow on Sunday. If model trends hold, plowable snow could be possible by the end of this weekend...

STAY TUNED AS WE CONTINUE TO TRACK THIS DEVELOPING SYSTEM!

