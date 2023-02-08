Bluefield’s Christmas City events saw huge success

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says the annual Holiday of Lights tradition attracted more than 20-thousand people to take in the 1.3 million lights that made up the display at the city park. He adds 15-thousand vehicles passed through the park between Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 8.

“It’s unbelievable and it’s just one of those things that long before my time some really great people got an idea and I think it started with just some plywood, lights and a couple of plywood signs and a couple lights and now it’s just really grown into this huge light show,” said Marson.

Marson says donations from those enjoying the lights generated about $60,000. All money will be re-invested into making next years event bigger and better. He says they already saw improvements with their skating rink and Christmas market downtown.

“Of course we had the great Christmas market taking over the landmark building. Last year we had about six or seven vendors. This year we were in the neighborhood of about thirty vendors so that was a big increase which was great,” said Marson.

Local businesses reaped the benefits of the bump in holiday traffic. More than five thousand people ventured into the downtown area to visit the Bluefield Arts Center and Granada Theater, which hosted over 30 events.

“This was a dream for all of us and to see Bluefield come alive again since the 60′s or 70′s. I mean it’s been so fulfilling and for all of us I think it’s a dream come true because the Granada was a labor of love,” said B.A.R.C. Board Member, Skip Crane.

Crane and Marson say the success of the Christmas City festivities would not have been possible without the help and participation of the community. Marson says the city will be looking to expand the Holiday of Lights by possibly incorporating Bowen Field.

